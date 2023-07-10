The California Highway Patrol reported a 74-year-old man was killed in a crash his vehicle rolled over on Balch Park Road near Yokohl Valley Drive a week ago Monday.
CHP stated officers were called minutes after 8 p.m. Monday, July 3 regarding a crash that happened on Balch Park Road near Yokohl Valley Drive.
Officers say the 74-year-old man and his passenger were in a 2006 Corvette and reached a curve. The 74-year-old man then drove off the road which caused the vehicle to roll and land on its roof, CHP stated.
CHP says the vehicle also caught caught fire.
CHP stated the 74-year-old man was killed following the collision and his passenger was reported to have moderate injuries.