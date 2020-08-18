The chance of rolling blackouts in Porterville at least for the next couple of days is a possibility.
Rolling blackouts have been happening across the state for the past few days as a result of the record-breaking heat wave. The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert which calls for voluntary electricity conservation through Wednesday. Those in the state are encouraged to reduce their use of electricity from 3 to 10 p.m.
Between 3 and 10 p.m., those in the state are encouraged to set their air conditioning as high as at least 78 degrees if health permits. Other actions those in the state are asked to take include turning off unnecessary lights.
Due to excessive heat driving up electricity use, a stage 2 emergency was declared on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon the state was still in a stage 2 emergency but if conditions don't improve a stage 3 emergency could still be declared. Stage 3 emergencies occur when minimum contingency electricity reserve requirements aren't met.
Southern California Edison posted on its website rolling blackouts in Porterville are likely if a stage 3 emergency is declared. In a rolling blackout, electricity is typically turned off for one hour.
It's the first time in 19 years rolling blackouts have been done in California. The state has been able to make it through previous heat waves without rolling blackouts because it was able to import electricity from neighboring states. But that supply isn't available because the heat wave has his much of the West.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Thursday. Fresno broke a 100-year-old record when it reached 112 on Sunday. The previous record was 110 in 1920.
Merced also smashed its previous record with its two hottest days on Sunday happening in the last five years. It was 104 in Merced in 2015 but 110 this past Sunday.
In this area, temperatures have also been hovering around 110. The National Weather Service forecast Tuesday's high to be 108 and also forecast a high of 108 for today. The low was forecast to be uncomfortable at 79.
There will be a little relief, so to speak, on Wednesday with a high expected to be 105 and a low of 76. Then the temperature is expected to be in the 103-104 range through Sunday.
But there's really no relief in sight. The heat wave that began on Friday was expected to bring at least 10 days of 100-plus degree temperatures.
For an update on rolling blackouts visit this link: https://www.sce.com/outage-center/outage-information/rotating-outages/rotating-group-number