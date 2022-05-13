The Rollin' Relics will present their 20th annual Car Show on Saturday, May 14 at Veterans Park.
The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Their will be trophies awarded, drawings and a 50/50 drawing.
The donation for pre-registration is $25 and $30 the day of the event. Proceeds will benefit Porterville youth activities and community projects.
A pre-show cruise will be held at 6 p.m. today. Those participating should meet at The Anvil on Olive.
Saturday's car show is free to spectators. The event will feature street rods, muscle cars, vintage classic and trucks. There will also be vendors at the event.