My name is Kim Cade and I have two brothers diagnosed with a rare, terminal brain disorder — adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, ALSP. Over the course of 3 years, our family has struggled with appropriate long-term care provided by the Medi-Cal system. This began shortly after my youngest brother, Jeffrey, had a bone marrow transplant to help stop the progression of ALSP, which presents similar symptoms to ALS and MS.
On St. Patrick’s Day of 2022, Jeffrey’s luck changed with a bone marrow transplant at UC Davis. Since there's no cure or treatment for ALSP, a bone marrow transplant is the only option to stop the progression. For how long? We don’t know. This risky procedure was our only hope, but one thing was made clear by all doctors, physical therapy would be critical to Jeffrey's improvement and overall quality of life. It may be the only way this former athlete and coach can one day return to an independent lifestyle. However, physical therapy is something the healthcare system doesn't deem a priority, at least not Medi-Cal.
Jeffrey’s bone marrow transplant was a success, and he began the road to recovery at a skilled nursing facility in Sacramento accompanied by physical and speech therapy. He was showing signs of improvement in his ability to get out of a wheelchair, complete sentences, and taking a few steps on his own. Unfortunately, both services would end after three months. Why? “Jeffrey’s physical and speech therapy have reached a plateau.” This decision was made by Medi-Cal representatives who have never had direct contact with Jeffrey and aren't familiar with ALSP. This was extremely disheartening for Jeffrey's mental state and our family as well.
Imagine undergoing a massive procedure like a bone marrow transplant to save your life, only to find yourself lying in a skilled nursing facility bed all day, not because you, as the patient, don’t have the drive and ambition to get better, but because Medi-Cal decided you don’t have the drive and ambition. This changed on January 24 of 2013 when the Jimmo settlement was approved, which states no “Improvement Standard” is to be applied in determining Medicare coverage for maintenance claims that require skilled care. Medicare recognized even where no improvement is possible, skilled care is critical to prevent or slow a decline in condition. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of a nationwide class of Medicare beneficiaries and national organizations representing people with chronic conditions. The Jimmo settlement was to improve the lives of patients denied therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s, and chronic debilitating health issues. In the case of Medi-Cal, Jeffrey, and other patients diagnosed with ALSP, have been denied coverage after three to six months of physical and speech therapy, removing all hope and potential for improvement.
To resolve the issue with physical therapy, Jeffrey's former colleagues in Reno where he lived for many years, raised money to help fund out-of-pocket physical therapy for one year. We believed his skilled nursing facility would accept cash payments for physical therapy. Our assumptions were wrong. We were told if a physical therapist is a Medi-Cal participating provider, they cann't accept cash for Medi-Cal-covered services. Additionally, the facilities don't allow non-Medi-Cal providers to enter the facility to provide services of any kind.
Our family quickly began to realize that insurance regulations are one of the barriers to providing quality care to patients, so we began to strategize. My mom, Janie, lives in Tulare County, four hours from Sacramento. We decided to move Jeffrey back to a facility near my mom in order to transport him to a physical therapist who would accept cash payments. We immediately reached out to skilled nursing facilities in Tulare County, with the help of Jeffrey’s Social Worker at his current facility. To our surprise, not a single facility would take him — even the facilities that had immediate availability. Why?
Jeffrey’s age. Several facilities told us Jeffrey is too young.
Insurance. Transferring Jeffrey’s insurance to Tulare County could take a while. “Getting paid” was a big concern. Or, they don't take Medi-Cal.
Disability. Jeffrey is disabled and requires additional care. Selecting an unpleasant patient who can walk is far better than a kind and considerate one who can't.
ALSP. “We don’t understand this disease or how long it will take for Jeffrey to get better.”
Medication. The cost of medication is too much. (When we offered an alternative, we would face another excuse for denial).
We also recognized an abundance of disinformation and non-responses. A long-term care facility in Visalia was the biggest culprit of this. I quickly submitted information to the Administrator, and he was responsive initially. Once he received Jeffrey’s medical records, he wouldn’t return my phone calls or email. For weeks, this Administrator avoided my communication. To date, we have yet to hear back from this facility, even after my mom visited with them.
My family does empathize with facilities that strive to provide the best care, particularly caregivers. We're keenly aware long-term care facilities have lost thousands of caregivers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while referral rejection rates are at an all-time high due to staffing shortages, the Administrators of these facilities also have a shortage in transparency, honesty, empathy, options, or all four.
The system is broken, particularly for those who can't afford expensive resources and other options. You don’t truly understand the depths of this fragmented sector until you're struck with a significant medical crisis. A Social Worker recommended we move Jeffrey back home, where he requires regular care, and admit him to the emergency room with a medical problem. “Once you admit him, don’t pick him up. Make the hospital find a skilled nursing facility. That’s your best bet.” This is the medical system in the United States.
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform provides an outline of Nursing Home Residents’ Rights. Two of those rights include the following:
Right to activity program that meets residents' needs and interests: 42 USC §1395i-3(b)(4)(A)(v); 42 USC §1396r (b)(4)(A)(v); 42 CFR §483.24(c); H&S Code §1439.2; H&S Code §1599.1(d); 22 CCR §72381
Right to social services to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial wellbeing: 42 USC §1395i-3(b)(4)(A)(ii); 42 USC §1396r (b)(4)(A)(ii); 42 CFR §483.40(d); 42 CFR §483.70(p)
My family is fighting for change — not just for my brothers. We're fighting for change for all individuals who are treated like a policy and not a patient. We need consistency in our healthcare system and the ability to offer rules and regulations in a language that's easy to understand and will accommodate all people. It's my hope sharing my brother's story will help ignite others to use their voices and demand Medi-Cal and nursing facilities make significant changes. It needs to happen now!