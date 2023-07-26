The City of Porterville Streets Division began asphalt overlay work this week on Morton. The city stated city staff are working to complete the project as quickly as possible to minimize the impact.
On July 19 the city worked to grind the gutters edge on all streets involved in the process. The surface remains uneven after this work is done until staff return to do the asphalt work.
The asphalt work is scheduled to continue through Monday, July 31. This past Monday asphalt work was done on Morton eastbound from Pearson to Kessing.
On Tuesday asphalt work was done on westbound from Pearson to Kessing. Today asphalt work will be eastbound from Kessing to G and on Thursday asphalt work will be done westbound from Kessing to G.
On Friday asphalt work will be done eastbound from G to E and on Monday, July 31, asphalt work will be done westbound from G to E.
The street area where work is being done will need to be kept clear from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. During those hours no one will be able to park on the street or drive in the area of the asphalt work while it's being done.
Those who need to leave during the hours where work is being done should park outside of the area's boundaries prior to 6 a.m. Those leaving won't be able to return until the asphalt work is completed.
Refuse pickup will continue but in areas in which work is being done the cans will need to be put out by 5 a.m. during the day in which the work is being done.
In addition a crew may trim overhanging branches that may obstruct street paving equipment if necessary.
Those who have questions can contact the City of Porterville Field Services Office, 782-7514.