Three suspects were arrested on a number of offenses following a road range incident, the Porterville Police Department stated.
Robert Lopez, 40, Steven Carrillo, 35, and Kris Lopez, 38, all of Porterville were arrested.
Early September 25 at about 5:45 a.m., Porterville Police Officers received reports of a road rage incident that began in the 900 block of South Jaye Street and concluded after the suspect followed the victim to a residence and pointed a firearm at her while making threatening statements. Video surveillance footage of the incident was obtained and, after further investigation, the suspect was positively identified as Lopez with an address in Porterville.
At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a Porterville Police Special Investigations Unit Detective observed Lopez in the passenger seat of the same vehicle he was driving during the road rage incident. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Lopez was detained without incident. The vehicle was driven by Kris Lopez, who denied any knowledge of the incident.
A search warrant was obtained for Robert Lopez’s residence. While Detectives were conducting surveillance of the residence, a male subject was observed going in and out of the residence and placing items in his vehicle. The subject was detained and identified as Carrillo.
During service of the search warrant, an un-serialized assault rifle and 9 millimeter handgun were located in Carrillo’s vehicle. An additional 9 millimeter handgun, along with various boxes of live ammunition, were located inside the residence. Robert Lopez was determined to be a previously-convicted felon, who's prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms.
Through further investigation, it was discovered Carrillo was contacted by Kris Lopez and Robert Lopez during the Detective’s traffic stop and was asked to go to the residence to remove the weapons.
Carrillo was arrested for Conspiracy, along with being an accessory to Robert Lopez’s alleged crimes. Robert Lopez was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Possession of an Assault Rifle; and Committing a Felony while on Bail.
The case will be submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Charges of Conspiracy and being an accessory to Robert Lopez’s alleged crimes will be requested against Kris Lopez for her involvement in the incident.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.