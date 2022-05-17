A river bed fire caused the voluntary evacuations of those in the south area of East Porterville on Monday.
Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Tulare County Fire Officials were called to the area of the Eagle Nest RV Resort off of Highway 190 east of Porterville for a report of a fire a mile and a half from the resort.
The fire was near Highway 190 to the Portervlle Developmental Center. The fire jumped to the north side of the river.
California Highway Patrol officers were controlling traffic while firefighters put out the fire.
Evacuations were underway in the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue and the river and East of Sunset Street.
The fire was eventually 100 percent contained. Voluntary evacuations were given to residents along the north side of the Tule River along Success Drive.
There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. As of Monday afternoon there were 150 personnel working the fire.
The evacuation warnings were also lifted. Fire personnel remained throughout the night to patrol and extinguish any additional hotspots. Smoke would continue to be present throughout the night and possibly into today.