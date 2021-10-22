The 2021 Foothills Festival at River Ridge will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 6.
There will be a scavenger Hunt with cash prizes for families and expert teams. There will also be a leaf printing state where those attending can create their own nature art print.
This year’s Foothills Festival will continue to feature live music with The Throwback Kids featured as the main band. There will also be a variety of local performers .
As always, there will be tacos by Route 65 Grill, beautiful nature-themed art, native plants for sale, educational tables and the River’s Edge Labyrinth.
Admission is free. There will also be food, beer, wine and crafts for sale.
The annual Foothills Festival is a celebration of the beauty of the natural world of the Sierra Foothills. It's hosted on 722 acres of River Ridge Ranch with the North Fork of the Tule River running through it and the fall colors draping it. The Festival is the creation of River Ridge Institute, a non-profit that educates about the value of working ranches and landscapes in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
River Ridge is at 37675 Balch Park Road, Springville.