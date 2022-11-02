The River Ridge Institute will host its sixth annual Foothills Festival on Saturday, November 5 at River Ridge Ranch above Springville. The event will last from noon to 6 p.m.
The festival is a celebration of the beauty and importance of the Sierra foothills. It will feature live music, art, great food and beverages, educational offerings from local organizations and crafts and activities
This year's live music will feature Abby Posner who played a solo concert on the ranch this past spring and Grass Less Traveled, a bluegrass quartet who have performed before at the festival. Joining them at unannounced moments will be Rob Hodges on cello and Marianne Rotstein on violin. Those attending can eat and be surrounded by lovely music, rustling leaves and the awakening sounds of the North Fork Tule River.
As usual, Route 65 Grill will offer tacos and tasty treats. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has once again generously donated a variety of its custom-crafted ales and there will be red and white wine for sale at the beautiful Sugar Pine bar counter.
A great group of local artists will be working on displaying and selling their knives, boxes, jewelry, knitting, sculpture, paintings and carvings.
New this year will be a drawing of art items donated by each of the artists. Drawing tickets are $1 each and prizes are worth up to $450. Drawing for prizes will be from 4- 4:30 p.m. and the winner need not be present to win.
There's a family-level scavenger/treasure hunt, leaf printing, native plant sale and booths from California Native Plant Society, Tulare County Audubon, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, University of California Cooperative Extension, Blue Oak Nursery and Latino Outdoors. Sequoia Riverlands Trust will be sharing its table with Kids Against Climate Chaos. There will be lots to learn and discuss with those folks.
Of course, there's the 722-acre ranch to explore: Those attending can walk the 2-mile pasture loop, the 1/2 mile trail along the river or hike 4.5 miles to 3,000 feet at the top of Lumreau Mountain.
River Ridge is a permanently-protected working ranch and nature preserve that welcomes visitors.
River Ridge is 1.6 miles north of the white barn, Springville Ranch, at 37675 Balch Park Road. The weather forecast for Saturday is sunny with temperatures expected to be in the high 60s.