River Island Country Club is set to make an amazing comeback - at least partially - after being devastated by two "once in a lifetime" floods.
It's expected play can return at River Island on at least nine holes by May and it's believed play can begin again on at least nine holes at the course as soon as April 15.
But there's obviously a lot of work that needs to be done if River island is ever going to return to being a full 18-hole course.
River Island first received heavy damage due to flooding at the beginning of the year. But that damage was nothing compared to the damage that was done by the March 10 flooding.
And several traditional springtime tournaments that have had to be held at River Island have had to be canceled or rescheduled for another course, including the Sierra View Foundation Golf Tournament that benefits Sierra View Medical Center. River Island has also been traditionally used by local high school boys golf teams during their season but that's not possible this year.
The damage done to the course is likely in the millions of dollars. It's hoped federal and/or state funding, including FEMA funding, will be available to restore the course.
The main bridge that serves holes 1 through 18 and the driving range have been completely washed away. The bridge on hole No. 10 is half gone and the course's other three bridges sustained damage.
Eight holes were damaged either severely or completely. The 11th and 12th holes were completely washed away.
The 8th green was also destroyed. There are sinkholes and debris everywhere. So the "island" portion of the course is pretty much damaged beyond repair. It's like some kind of redesign will be needed for the course to be fully reopened at 18 holes again.
A GoFundMe Page has been established to help raise funds for River Island in its effort to reopen. For more information visit the River island Country Club Pro Shop Facebook page.