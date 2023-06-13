One of the area's most beautiful gems, River Island Country Club, is closing and the future of the 18-year-old golf course is unclear.
“Time will tell,” said River Island general manager Terry Treece about if an investor can step in to save the club. Treece added it's just time to wait and see if an investor will step forward. “That's all we can do at this point,” he said.
It looked like an investor had come forward to keep the club going, but the plans of that investor buying River Island fell through. So for now the club will have to close and will be closing on June 24.
A letter was sent out to River Island club members on Friday from the club's board of directors. “It is with great regret that we must inform you that River Island Country Club will be closing the doors effective June 24th, 2023 at the close of business,” the letter stated.
The letter stated the club is looking at filing for bankruptcy. “We are currently retaining a bankruptcy attorney to assist with all of the decisions that will need to be made moving forward,” the letter said.
The letter also referred to the failed attempt of an investor to buy the club. “As you all know we had been working closely with a small investment group that intended to purchase the property and renovate the golf course but the necessary funding never became a reality,” the letter said.
Treece said he has already heard from many people who have expressed how sorry they are to see the club close. “Everybody's really upset to see it go for sure,” he said.
Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor Dennis Townsend also expressed the loss the community around River Island is feeling.
“That place is a gem in the community,” Townsend said. “Everybody here is real said even if you're not a golfer.”
Townsend's point is well taken as River Island meant so much more to the area than just a place to play golf. River Island Country Club, which was built in 1963, hosted numerous functions, including weddings and banquets and hosted numerous receptions for various organizations.
One of the staples at River Island every fall was the Golf-A-Rama, which was begun by longtime Oakland Athletics broadcaster Monte Moore as a way to raise funds for youth and high school sports programs after he came to Porterville. The late Truman “Tex” Clevenger, former Major League Baseball pitcher and owner of Clevenger, now Porterville, Ford, joined Moore in running the tournament for 25 years.
Numerous celebrities, broadcasters and athletes from the world of sports came to play in the event which raised more than $800,000 for youth and high school sports.
River Island was also the home golf course for the Monache and Porterville High boys and girls golf teams during their seasons, until this year when flooding, particularly from the March 10 storm, ravaged the course.
River Island was also host to many fundraising and top amateur tournaments and to Central Section high school golf championships as well.
Despite the flooding that ravaged the course, River Island was able to open back up on a partial basis this spring.
The course was able to come back on a partial basis after being devastated by two “once in a lifetime” floods, one at the beginning of the year and another in March.
But for River Island ever to return to being a full 18-hole course, a lot of work would need to be done and would likely cost millions of dollars. It was hoped federal and/or state funding, including FEMA funding, could be used to help fund the repairs.
The main bridge that serves holes 1 through 18 and the driving range was completely washed away. The bridge on hole No. 10 was half gone and the course's other three bridges sustained damage.
Eight holes were either severely or completely damaged, including the 11th and 12th holes that were completely washed away. The eighth green was also destroyed and the flooding left sinkholes and debris everywhere.
The “island” portion of the course was pretty much destroyed and some kind of redesign would be needed for the course to be fully reopened at 18 holes again.
“We wish to thank the entire membership for years of support and making River Island Country Club their home,” the board of directors letter stated.