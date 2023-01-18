Richard L. Gray
Jan. 6, 1958
Jan. 9, 2023
Richard Lloyd Gray age 65 of Porterville, peacefully passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on January 9, 2023, after an extended battle with cancer.
Rick was born on January 6, 1958, in Porterville, California. He is preceded in death by his parents Wanda and James Gray, as well as his sister Pamela Lewis and is survived by his two older brothers, Jim Gray, Jerry Gray and his younger sister, Cathy Castenada.
Rick also leaves behind his beloved wife Michelle who's love story began on the steps of Porterville High School in 1974. Together they had one daughter, Madison Otto and son-in-law Blake Otto. He will be deeply missed by his two granddaughters, Addilynn Burcham and Hudson Otto. Rick loved all his "babies" more than anything in the world and that included many nieces, nephews and close friends. Rick's favorite things in life were his family and friends. Although he had many different titles, becoming "Papa" and "Uncle Rick" were by far his favorite roles in life.
Some of Rick's hobbies included fishing, cooking and drinking beer with his buddies. You could always find a welcome when walking or driving up to the Gray's, with the garage door open, and Rick offering a "cold one". Anyone who knew Rick well, knew he loved like no other. He will be so very deeply missed by all of the many lives he touched. We will cherish the time we were allowed to spend with him on this earth and take comfort in knowing we will be reunited with him again someday.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at EZ Angus Ranch in Porterville.