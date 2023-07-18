The City of Porterville continues to address its homeless population as another proposal has been placed on the council's agenda for the Porterville Navigation Center to be operated on a more permanent basis.
The Porterville City Council is expected to approve a proposal to begin accepting Requests For Proposals, RFPs, to operate the Porterville Navigation Center which serves the homeless community over the next three years, beginning October 1.
The proposal has been placed on the council's consent calendar for tonight's meeting at 6:30 p.m.
On June 5 the city was notified by Turning Point of Central California it could no longer operate the Porterville Navigation Center after June 30. At its June 30 meeting the council approved the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds the city received to fund the Navigation Center operations for a transitional period of 90 days.
City staff reported that allowed for the city to obtain state and federal funds that was slated to be made available for the navigation center, beginning on July 1. The city council selected Kings View to operate the center on a temporary basis. Kings View entered into a 90-day contract on June 30 and began to operate the center.
City staff reported Kings View was able to rehire existing navigation center staff and continue to offer the services that were previously offered at the center. Now the city plans to accept applications from organizations to operate the center after September 30 for over the next three years. The council can approve to begin accept applications for the operation of the center after September 30 as part of its consent calendar.
For the operation of the center from October 1, 2023 to June, 2024 as part of the consent calendar item, staff is also requesting nearly $309,000 in Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds and $70,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds be used. In addition more than $323,000 is expected from the Homeless, Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program to be made available during that time from the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance for a total of nearly $702,000 for the operation of the center.
The city will ask for applicants to enter into a public-private partnership to operate the year-round navigation center that serves 100 individuals daily and has 30 residential beds. The contract would run from October 1 through June 30, 2026, but could be extended if agreed upon by the city and the operator. In the event sufficient funding isn't available for the center, the contract could also be terminated as of July 1, 2024.
The Navigation Center is located at 140 South C Street.
For the years of 2023-2026, the city states ARP funds may be available to help fund the operation of the center. City staff reported and additional $323,041 in HHAP program funds from KTHA may be made available for the operation of the center.
City staff reported some of the typical services of the navigation center include but are not limited to transportation to and from the center, one-on-one case management, state-licensed behavioral and substance abuse services, social services, meals, rental assistance and 24/7 staff and security.
Based on council approval the city will begin accepting applications to operate the center on a more permament basis, beginning Friday, July 21. The deadline for applications to be submitted will be 5 p.m. Friday, August 11.
The council will select the applicant to operate the center on a more permanent basis either at its August 22 or September 5 meeting. The applicant would then begin operating the center on October 1.
Applications can be sent to the public purchase website, www.publicpurchase.com or housing@ci.porterville.ca.us
Applicants will be rated on a score up to 100 for council members to consider when selecting the applicant.
Up to 30 points will be awarded based on experience and capacity, 25 points for program design and outcomes, 20 points for service delivery method and staffing and 10 points for project sustainability.
In addition as a scheduled matter during tonight's meeting the council will look at beginning the process to potentially expand the Navigation Center. The council will begin to review several options for the expansion of the center at tonight's meeting.