The Porterville City Council is again left with filling a vacancy.
Monte Reyes has announced his resignation from the council. Mayor Martha Flores announced Reyes had turned in his formal resignation toward the end of Tuesday's council meeting during oral communications.
The resignation was effective on Tuesday, July 19. The council now has 30 days from that date to replace Reyes, giving the council until August 18 to fill the position.
Toward the end of Tuesday's meeting Flores recommended the council hold a special meeting on Monday and that meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss how it wants to conduct the appointment process to replace Reyes.
The city charter gives the council several options. The council could use a streamlined process in which council members nominate candidates to replace Reyes.
The council could also choose to accept nominations from the community for a short period of time. Or the council could appoint two of its members to serve as an ad hoc committee to create a short list of candidates to be interviewed by the council.
The council could decide on a combination of those options or decide on another option. No matter what option it chooses three of the four council members — Flores, Milt Stowe, Lawana Tate and Kellie Carrillo — must approve of a candidate for that candidate to replace Reyes.
The council was faced with this situation last summer when Daniel Penaloza resigned. If the council follows the same path it did last summer it could instruct city staff to begin accepting applications to fill Reyes' position at Monday's meeting. Applications would likely be taken for a week or so.
Those interested in replacing Reyes must live in district 4, which is the district Reyes represented. Reyes' term ends in 2024.
The council has two regularly scheduled meetings before its deadline to select Reyes' replacement on August 2 and August 16. The process could include the council interviewing candidates at its August 2 meeting and possibly its August 16 meeting as well. The council could also schedule another special meeting if needed.
If the council can't come to a consensus on who should replace Reyes by August 18, then it will be up to Flores as mayor to appoint someone to replace Reyes in accordance with the city charter.
That's what happened last summer when the council couldn't come to a consensus on how to replace Penaloza within 30 days of his resignation. At the time Reyes was mayor and he appointed Tate to the position.
Reyes has missed the last several meetings and he requested a reorganization of the council in which he would no longer serve as mayor early this year. It was announced at the January 18 meeting Reyes had to leave due to an emergency and he was unable to attend the February 1 meeting.
The reorganization was then conducted at the February 15 meeting in which Reyes attended and the council selected Flores as mayor.
Penaloza has since been charged with crimes against a minor. His trial has been scheduled to begin October 24.