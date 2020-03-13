Monte Reyes announced he will be resigning as the Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO.
Porterville Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jason Pommier made the announcement in a post of the chamber's Facebook page on Friday morning.
“I would like to publicly thank Monte for his efforts the past few years in leading the Chamber,” state Pommier in the Facebook post. “The Executive Committee will be in the process of hiring a new CEO.”
In the Facebook post, Pommier also announced the chamber's Awards Dinner scheduled for March 27 has been canceled. He also stated the chamber's Iris Festival scheduled for downtown on April 18 has been postponed and a later date will be determined.
In addition Pommier stated the chamber is in the process of determining the status of its other events, including First Friday Coffee and Business After Hours mixers as dictated by the policy announced Thursday by the California Department of Public Health.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued guidelines that essentially calls for unnecessary public gatherings not to be held or restricted.
Pommier stated those with concerns can contact the chamber. “we want to hear your input on making the Porterville Chamber of Commerce the best that it can be,” Pommier stated on the Facebook post.
The chamber office can be reached at 784-7502.
Reyes was selected as the chamber CEO at the end of 2017 and began in his duties in 2018. He currently serves on the Porterville City Council. Reyes was elected to the city council in 2016.
His family's roots in Porterville go back four generations. He had a decade of experience at Silicon Valley start-ups.
Reyes served on the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2011 to 2014 and held the position as Vice Chair of Community Outreach in 2012.
He graduated from the chamber's Leadership Porterville program in 2010. He was the Chairman of the Board for the Porterville Youth Leadership Academy.
Reyes was the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Male Volunteer of the Year Award recipient in 2014. He also serves on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Governing Board, and the Economic Development Corporation of Tulare County.
Reyes took over for Stephanie Cortez, who announced in September of 2017 she was stepping down at the end of that year to pursue other interests.