Lawana Tate has been chosen to fill the vacant seat on the Porterville City Council.
Porterville Mayor Monte Reyes appointed Tate to the position on Thursday. He had the authority to appoint Tate to the council according to the provisions in Section 16 of the Porterville City Charter.
Tate fills the District 1 seat left vacant by the resignation of Daniel Penaloza. Tate will serve out the rest of Penaloza's term and would be up for reelection in the November, 2022 general election. At a June 29 special meeting in which the candidates for the position were interviewed, Tate said she would seek reelection.
Tate will be sworn into office and take her seat at the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Penaloza submitted his letter of resignation on June 8, giving the council 30 days to fill the position. On June 15, the council directed city staff to advertise the vacancy, seeking applications with a deadline of June 24 to apply.
Those who applied had to live in District 1. Four individuals applied for the position: Tate, Bill Jones, Edith La Vonne and Adonas Nuckols.
After the council held its June 29 special meeting to conduct the interviews an item was scheduled on the agenda to select the applicant to fill the open seat at the council's regular meeting on July 6.
Three of the four council members were needed to approve of a candidate to fill the position. A vote of the council was taken three times and each time every council member voted the same way.
Each time Milt Stowe voted for Jones, Kellie Carrillo voted for Edith La Vonne and Reyes and Martha Flores voted for Tate.
With the council unable to reach a consensus, it was then left up to Reyes on how to fill the seat. The council had until July 8 to fill the seat and since it was unable to do so, Reyes was left with the task of filling the seat.
All four of the council members spoke highly of all the candidates.
Tate has lived in Porterville since childhood. During the interviews at the June 29 meeting, Tate mentioned dealing with the issue of homelessness as one of her priorities.
Tate also talked about the importance of health and safety, the need to recruit business and the need to focus on Main Street, also talking about her fond memories of Main Street.
She also talked about her resume, experience and background of working with bureaucracy, polices and procedure, saying that would give her an advantage as a council member. She added she was impressed with how the community pulls together during tragedies and how it pulled together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she believed the position would be challenging and would be honored if selected. In applying for the position, Tate said her commitment to community and service was motivation for her applying.
Tate is a retired psychiatric technician instructor and training officer, having worked at Porterville Developmental Center, beginning in 1978. Among the organizations she's has been involved in is Zonta.