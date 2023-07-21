The revocation hearing in which a special use permit for an adult residential mental health facility in Terra Bella could be revoked has been scheduled for the next Tulare County Planning Commission meeting.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at the Board of Supervisors chambers, 2800 W. Burrell. At its previous meeting on July 12 the planning commission by a vote of 7-0 approved a motion to hold a revocation hearing at Wednesday's meeting.
A public hearing will also be held as part of Wednesday's revocation hearing. Public comment and four other public hearings concerning other land uses are scheduled to be held before the public hearing is held for Ever Well's Enclave at the Foothills mental health facility that operates in the Terra Bella area at the site of the former Good Shepherd Lutheran Home at 10650 Road 256.
Ever Well received a state license to operate a facility at the site in 2019 and the license allows for up to 100 residents. It was reported at the July 12 meeting there were now 16 residents at the facility.
The agenda item is listed as “Revocation, modification, and/or discontinuance, finding of nonconformity of the 'Ever Well Health Enclave' with current zoning and use permits.
County staff reported the state license was for an adult residential facility was for a social rehabilitation facility for adults suffering from mental health disorders.
County staff is recommending the planning commission disallow Ever Well to use the site as a mental health facility or revoke the special use permit and lists a number of grounds for doing so.
County staff is basing its recommendation on “Ever Well's violation of the location's legally noncompliant and its lack of compliance with the neighborhood, creating health and safety issues.” Terrra Bella residents maintain Ever Well residents have been allowed to freely travel through their area without proper supervision which has made their community unsafe.
County staff also listed the facility's lack of being fenced in as another grounds for possible revocation, citing Ever Well “for violating permit findings and conditions as not being entirely fenced in,” stating as a result, “its users” are “allowed to leave the facility without supervision.”
Another ground for possible revocation county staff listed is an inappropriate use on agricultural land.
County staff did give the planning commission other alternatives including modifying the permit, requiring the facility be enclosed and that residents not be allowed to freely leave the facility.
Depending on what action the planning commission takes it could also “initiate further enforcement action, including administrative fines/penalties and possibly litigation.” But county staff and representatives for Ever Well have both said they want to avoid litigation.
The planning commission could also refer the matter back to county staff to continue to consider what action could be taken or take no action. Whatever action is taken can be appealed.
County staff has reported it has spoken to the State Department of Social Services and the state is waiting for the results of Wednesday's hearing to determine how it will proceed with its continued licensing of the property.
“Their license depends on this use being found in compliance with the use permit,” stated county staff about the state license depending on what the county decides to do with the special use permit. But Ever Well chairman Andy Fetyko disputed that depiction at the July 12 meeting, stating while the facility is under state investigation, there's no investigation that would lead to the facility losing its state license.
County staff also noted under Assembly Bill 2377 the law requires Ever Well be notified of a proposed closure and the county would be given the first chance to by the property and operate the site as it chooses. County staff stated addition funding for Community Care and Project Homekey funding which is used to house the homeless could be available for the site.
Count staff also stated the planning commission could impose “safeguards” in lieu of revocation or requiring a new permit “requiring the enclosing of the facility to safeguard the neighbors and keeping the residents from leaving the facility freely.”