History has been filled with pandemics, epidemics, and all manner of plagues, yet music has survived them all. Now in its 13th year, Porterville Strings has emerged after hiatus (due to the recent pandemic) and continues to serve local students and audiences with professional caliber musicians whose talent was on display at the Faculty and Friends Performance on Thursday evening at the 1st United Methodist Church.
One of the hallmarks of truly professional musicians is to present unique literature that will engage audiences, and this year’s Summer Strings faculty (and friends) demonstrated this skill in programming along with their technical skills to an enthusiastic audience. Violinist Benjamin Hoffman, accompanied by pianist Irene Kim opened the recital with two movements from J.S. Bach’s Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord in A-Major.
In the first movement it was immediately evident the balance between the two performers was excellent. Being written for harpsichord, a less sensitive pianist might have overpowered the violin, but this was definitely not the case! Both performers used well-conceived Baroque ornamentation, and both performers were careful not to overdo a good thing, alternating these musically decorative aspects at phrase endings.
The second movement, at a brisk tempo, revealed Bach’s genius in not making this a violin solo accompanied by keyboard — both instruments had a unique role to play, and the demands on both performers were met with appropriate artistry and skill.
Benjamin and Irene continued the recital with the 3rd movement of Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in D-Major. Watching Ms. Kim perform would make any piano teacher proud: quiet hands, outstanding control, truly a reflection of perfection. She and Benjamin traded episodes of the ritornello in this spirited rondo, both exercising dynamic control to allow the piece to dance.
The Grand Duo by Louis Spohr featured violinist Chiai Tajima and violist Alex Granger, who introduced the piece as sounding “operatic.” The lyrical quality of the primary melody (in the violin) was capably balanced by the sensitive viola playing. One could almost imaging voices singing the legato lines as the performers traded phrases.
One often associates music of Chopin as being bombastic and energetic, but pianist Gregory Smith allowed the sensitive melodic aspects of the Prelude in D-flat Major to be featured, appropriately using dynamic contrasts. The repetitive A-flat (the dominant note in the D-flat major scale) may have been a 19th-century version of “minimalism,” and Gregory’s almost reverent performance led nicely into Debussy’s immortal “Claire de Lune,” also in D-flat Major. Artists (and composers) often choose back-to-back selections that contrast in dynamic and tempo; this wasn't the case, and both the Chopin and Debussy seemed to fit together seamlessly. Playing a familiar work (Debussy) not only engages the audience, but bears a certain amount of risk, but this seemed to have an almost cooling effect on a day when the thermometer had once again been above 100 degrees.
Stools on three legs are said to be more balanced than chairs on four, and a string trio (Benjamin, Chiai and Alex) selected Antonin Dvořák’s Terzetto, Op. 74. These movements could have presented some serious intonation challenges, but all three performers played wonderfully in tune and with almost perfect balance between the three instruments. What a gift to the students attending the summer camp to have this level of professional talent to work with and learn from.
The recital concluded with two movements from Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in f-minor, Op. 34, featuring Irene, Benjamin, Chiai, Alex and Paul Young (cello). Brahms himself was a gifted pianist and really showcased the piano (played by Irene Kim) as the solo instrument of the quintet, almost as if accompanied by the strings.
The first movement was an engaging, musically satisfying 14 minutes, at times dance-like, at times reflecting gypsy melodies, and was described by the performers as “sounding symphonic, with only 5 players.” The final movement answered the question, “Can delicate and powerful co-exist?” with a resounding “yes!” The musical juxtaposition (again with the strings balanced equally, as an ensemble, with the piano) was an exciting conclusion to the 75-minute program.
Porterville music lovers continue to be well-served by the many local and guest artists who perform here. With its 13-year legacy, all programs featuring the Porterville Strings should be on the “don’t miss” list.
Dr. David Hensley served as Professor of Music at Porterville College from 1994 until his retirement in 2017.