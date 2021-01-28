Now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted, Tulare County has returned to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier.
The main changes that immediately happened included restaurants being able to offer outdoor dining again, although restaurants still aren't supposed to offer indoor dining. And bars that don't serve meals aren't allowed to open at all.
The other main change is “personal care service” businesses such as barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and those who provide massage and tattoo services were able to reopen, but under strict conditions. Masks are required and these establishments are now working basically by appointment only to limit those in their shops.
For retail stores the capacity limits have been increased from 20 to 25 percent while grocery stores have been allowed to operate at at least 35 percent capacity.
Another big, but less noticed change is hotels and motels no longer have to require non-essential out-of-state travelers to stay in a mandatory quarantine period.
Outdoor campgrounds are also allowed, but with restrictions as well.
The state's curfew essentially barring non-essential activities from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. has also been lifted. But most businesses such as bars that would be open at least partially during these late hours are still not supposed to open.
There was technically a ban on small gatherings during the stay-at-home order, but realistically many continued to hold gatherings that were frowned upon. Under the stay-at-home order, gatherings of any size involving multiple households were technically not allowed.
Now gatherings are basically just discouraged and under purple-tier guidelines those who choose to hold multiple gathering are supposed to limit them to no more than three households while wearing masks and social distancing.
Gatherings are also supposed to be two hours or less and to be held outdoors when possible. These guidelines caused considerable consternation when it came to gatherings for Thanksgiving.
As far as parks such as city of Porterville parks, the city of Porterville basically still isn't allowing gatherings of more than 10. And golf courses have remained open — even during the stay-at-home order.
For information on COVID-19 guidelines as far as the city of Porterville's parks and other city facilities are concerned visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/
Other places that remain closed include movie theaters and bowling alleys. Eagle Mountain Casino is governed by the Tule River Tribe and has remained open, although again at less than capacity with strict guidelines when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing.
While churches still aren't supposed to hold indoor services, the legal battle over this issue continues, and it's no secret there are churches who are choosing to hold indoor services. And churches are allowed to hold outdoor services.
Offices should remain closed except for only essential work and if work can't be done remotely.
As far as schools the state has basically taken over control from local authorities as far as which schools can open for in-person learning, which has caused great consternation among Tulare County officials. If a school has yet to reopen — even if it had received previous approval to reopen for grades K-6 — it can't reopen.
Only schools that previously had reopened can continue to stay open for in-person learning for grades K-6. Schools can open for students who are struggling the most with distance learning while maintaining small school sizes in the state's “cohort” system.
It will be a while for schools that haven't opened yet before they can re-open. The state guidelines require counties to have a case rate of 25 per 100,000 over a 7-day period before those schools can re-open and Tulare County is far from that.
RED TIER
The next least restrictive tier is the Red Tier. For Tulare County to eventually reach the red tier it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000 and its positive test rates to 8 percent and again the county is still far away from doing that.
When the county reaches the red tier, restaurants will be able to begin offering indoor dining, but at only 25 percent capacity. And again while there are churches who are choosing to hold indoor services anyway, the red tier calls for guidelines for churches to hold indoor services at 25 percent capacity.
Movie theaters will also be able to open with limited capacity in the red tier. For a complete look at what can open visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/