Results of the Burton Elementary Teachers' Association vote on an offer presented by a state mediator were expected to be known today, said BETA president Stacy Schneider.
Schneider said she the results of the vote should be known by this afternoon. Teachers in the district voted on the offer but there were still absentee ballots to be counted and Schneider said she didn't want to comment on the vote until the final results were available.
The offer came as a result of a second negotiating session between the district and BETA with a state mediator on Tuesday. Schneider said the offer was made by the state mediator and described the offer as “not anything what we wanted.”
She also said she expected the teachers to turn down the offer. She said a strike was possible if the teachers turned down the offer.
BETA's position is the district isn't paying its teachers competitive salaries compared to other districts in the area and that the district is losing teachers to those districts as a result. The district maintains it is paying competitive salaries and is committed to retaining its teachers.
The district stated it has offered BETA a 7.56 percent salary increase while BETA has asked for an 11.25 percent increase.
Burton's teachers have been working without an agreement since the new contract year began on July 1, 2022.