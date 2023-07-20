During Tuesday night’s Porterville City Council meeting, the council determined the greatest need for the expansion of the Navigation Center was the implementation of a bathroom and shower facility. But a permanent or temporary hygiene facility is now the biggest question.
The Navigation Center, located at 140 S C Street, is two parcels covering roughly 1.37 acres. The property consists of two portable classrooms that have been retrofitted into housing units, and one portable classroom converted to office space.
A restroom and shower facility has been previously requested to be developed on the site as well as additional emergency housing, cafeteria and office space.
City staff presented the council with a few options in expanding the Navigation Center including acquiring additional classrooms to convert into emergency housing, the development of permanent supportive housing on site, and redeveloping the site into a fashion that would best meet the community’s needs.
Council member Raymond Beltran said he can see the need for the expansion and knows the priority is a bathroom and shower facility, but questioned whether the facility should be permanent,
“For now what is needed is showers and restrooms,” said Beltran. “This will take some of the burden off restaurants and retailers that some of these people that are experiencing homelessness are utilizing and it is causing some issues with their operations and clientele.”
Council member Greg Meister seemingly agreed with Beltran saying if it’s going to be bathrooms, or even a cafeteria, the location of the facility on the property, and the location of the Navigation Center in general, needs to be considered and the council has to think about where the community would want a Navigation Center to go.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo agreed on the need for a restroom/shower facility, and leaned towards the idea of continuing to expand on the current property with a cafeteria and an outdoor recreation area.
Mayor Martha A. Flores mentioned the high cost of a mobile shower unit, and stated she “would be very supportive of a permanent shower and restroom facility” on the premises, as well as a permanent kitchen.
Flores expressed interest in reviewing costs for a permanent supportive housing unit as well.
Councilman Donald Weyhrauch mentioned the most recent Point in Time survey stating it revealed an immediate need and requested staff gather financial information regarding the immediate implementation of services.
Flores stood fast in her favor of a permanent hygiene facility unit knowing it would be used on a daily basis, but Beltran cautioned on how big they scale up and to continue looking at the future of the Navigation Center.
Meister expressed his agreement with Beltran.
“I think we’re all in agreement that the need for a shower and bathroom facility is what we need for our businesses and people that live in our community,” said Meister. “We need that relief and we want to take that direction. But is this the place were going to build a permanent structure like that or is that something we try to do with the county and that partnership in this location or another location, whichever we end up choosing.”
Ultimately, the council directed staff to gather information on temporary and permanent bathroom and shower facilities and bring the item back to council at a future meeting.