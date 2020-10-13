Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has downgraded the following areas from Evacuation Order to a Voluntary Evacuation Warning:
Cedar Slope for residents only; East of the Sequoia National Forest Boundary to the Mountain Home
State Forest Boundary, and north of Highway 190. This includes residential properties both on Balch Park and Bear Creek up to the Mountain Home State Forest. This doesn't include Mountain Home State Forest or Balch Park campground. At this time only
A Voluntary Evacuation Warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate should fire conditions change.
Crews continue to work and travel in the area. At this time only residents are allowed to return. Nobody else should travel into those communities as extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
All remaining Evacuation Orders and Voluntary Evacuation Warnings remain in place.