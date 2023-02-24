Reservations for the City Pool for private parties this summer will be accepted, beginning March 1. The City Pool is a great venue to host any event, from a child's birthday party, a graduation, end of the school year activity or even a family reunion.
The City Pool has the capacity for 200 swimmers and features a modern zero depth entry design with play equipment, a lap swim area, dive tank, diving board, and 137-foot water slide. It's conveniently located inside Murry Park at 97 N. Park Drive. The facility also includes an ADA accessible viewing deck with shade, picnic tables, and a barbecue. The amenities can all be used at no additional cost during the rental time.
Reservations by schools can be made for events May 22- 26 and May 30- June 2. The bookings can be for up to 6 hours in one day and schools must have a 30-minute break in between parties.
The general public can make reservations for private parties on Saturdays and Sundays between June 3- August 27. Hourly rates for use of the facility begin at $85 and vary based on the number of guests.
Reservations for the general public can be made at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/ or by visiting The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services at Centennial Plaza, 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis. Early booking is advised as available time slots are limited.
For more information, visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us or call (559) 791-7695. Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.