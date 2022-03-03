The City Pool is a great venue to host any summer event, from your child's birthday party, a graduation, end of the school year activity or even a family reunion. Have a splashin' great time by reserving it for exclusive use for your summer event.
The City Pool is fun for all ages, affordable, and requires little to no set up. It has the capacity for 200 swimmers and features a modern zero depth entry design with play equipment, a lap swim area, dive tank, diving board, and 137 foot water slide. It is conveniently located inside Murry Park at 97 N. Park Drive. The facility also includes a new ADA accessible viewing deck with shade, picnic tables, and a BBQ. The new amenities can all be used at no additional cost during the rental time.
Reservations for school events can be made between May 23- 27 and May 31- June 3. The bookings are not to exceed six hours in one day and schools must have a 30 minute break in between parties.
The general public can make reservations for private parties on Saturdays and Sundays between June 4 and August 28. Hourly rates for use of the facility begin at $85 and vary based on the number of guests.
Reservations for the general public can be made online or by visiting Parks & Leisure Services at Centennial Plaza, 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis. Early booking is advised as available time slots are limited.
Visit the City of Porterville website or call (559) 791-7695 for more details. Stay up to date on all services and programs by following Parks & Leisure on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.