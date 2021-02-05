At the regular meeting of the Porterville City Council on Tuesday night, the council received a bi-annual report on the status of the renovation project taking place at the New Porterville Rescue Mission (NPRM) to bring the building into compliance with the city code.
Jason Ridenour, with the city's Community Development Department, provided the brief report to the council on Tuesday night. He explained at its meeting on June 18, 2019, the Council approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the NPRM, allowing for the mission to operate as a social services facility. Conditions of the CUP included bringing the NPRM building up to city code, for NPRM staff to stay in touch with city staff on the progress of the project, and requires bi-annual updates from the mission on the status of the project.
City staff met with the NPRM on January 4, 2021, and mission staff informed the city that progress on the project had been impacted by COVID-19, and the delivery of a shipment needed for the project would be delayed.
On January 19, 2021, NPRM staff reported to the city and stated the permit needed for structural revisions on the building had been received
The NPRM had a framing inspection on January 20, 2021, which it passed. The next expected inspections for the mission include plumbing and electrical.
Before the Council closed its discussion, Councilmember Daniel Penaloza said he was glad to see the mission making progress on the project. Vice Mayor Martha Flores said she was pleased with the information provided in the report.
City Manager John Lollis informed the Council that another update on the status of the NPRM project would be provided at the first Council meeting in August.