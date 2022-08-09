On Monday, Republican members of Congress continued their fight when it comes to the biological opinions that help determine water deliveries from the federal Central Valley Project and State Water Project, sending a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland expressing their “grave concerns” over the process to reconsider those biological opinions.
The California Republican Congressional delegation said the reconsultation process of 2019 biological opinions developed by the Trump administration will decrease the amount of water delivered to the San Joaquin Valley. In February, 2020, then-U.S. Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt and President Trump came to Bakersfield to sign a Presidential Memorandum for the 2019 biological opinions that would lead to more water being diverted to the Central Valley.
But last October President Joe Biden's administration took action to reconsider those biological opinions, placing on hold the Trump policy.
On Monday, U.S. Congress members Connie Conway, David Valadao and Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Haaland, expressing their concerns.
“The California Republican delegation has received no substantive response to multiple requests asking the Department of the Interior to explain why it began reconsultation, a process expected to cost more than $15 million of taxpayer money,” The Republican delegation stated.
The Republican delegation claims their could be potential ethics violations by Department of Interior officials when it comes to the reconsideration process. They said they've requested documents to determine if outside groups and individuals have placed under political influence on the department in an effort to cancel the biological opinions.
“I am deeply concerned by the reconsultation," said Conway, adding the process seems predetermined to reaching a decision that would provide less water for the Valley. “Congress has the right and the duty to examine the Interior Department’s records, and the Department’s resistance to transparency does not inspire confidence in its actions.”
Valadao said he has been seeking answers from the Interior Department about the decision to reconsider the 2019 biological opinions for more than a year. “The unnecessary review of these scientifically-sound biological opinions has caused significant uncertainty for Valley farmers about the future of their water supply, and a reversal of these opinions would be detrimental to our local economies,” he said. “A simple explanation on the reasoning behind this decision is the very least Central Valley residents deserve.”
Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, chairman of the Congressional Western Caucaus, also signed onto the letter.
“Like many communities across the West, California continues to face grave water challenges and severe drought conditions,” he said. “We must ensure the federal government is basing water delivery decisions on sound science — not political influence — which is why I am proud to stand with Western Caucus Representatives Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao, Connie Conway, and California delegation colleagues in their oversight of the Interior Department. Getting to the bottom of Interior’s inconsistent actions will ensure the Central Valley Project and California State Project can move forward in their critical work delivering water to the farms, families, and communities throughout the region.”
Other cosigners of the letter include California Republican Members of Congress Ken Calvert, Darrel Issa, Tom McClintock, Doug LaMalfa, Young Kim, Jay Obernolte, Michelle Steel, and Mike Garcia.