The effort to make sure the state's main sources of delivering water receive the repairs and maintenance they need continues.
The latest push came from all nine Republican State Senators who sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on December 16 calling for a significant portion of the state's projected $31 billion reserve to be used for repairs to the Friant Kern and Delta-Mendota Canals and the San Luis Field/San Joaquin Divisions of the California Aqueduct.
The senators are calling for $685 million from the projected $31 billion surplus for the 2022/2023 fiscal year to be set aside for the three sources of water delivery in the state.
In total, the senators are calling for $3.285 billion from the surplus to go to water infrastructure and storage with the bulk of that funding going to the Sites Reservoir, which would be the state's biggest water storage project in decades. The senators are calling for $2.6 billion to be set aside for the Sites Reservoir.
Even with the significant storm activity in December and during the last week, the senators note in their letter an overall dry winter is still possible. “California is in the midst of another dry winter, with an untold number of drought years ahead,” the senators wrote.
They added about the projected $31 billion surplus: “As your Administration deliberates how best to allocate this surplus, we strongly urge you to address California’s drought crisis.”
The state senators also noted the voters approved Proposition 1 in 2014 which allocated substantial funding for water infrastructure and storage. But seven years later the use of those funds from Proposition 1 have gone nowhere due to continued wrangling over how water should be stored, the senators noted.
“Incredibly, government inaction has ensured that not a single new gallon of water has been stored in the seven years since its passage,” the senators wrote about Proposition 1.
“Over the course of four decades, state leaders have failed to build any new water storage, missing every opportunity to capture and store additional water while also failing to provide funding for the repair and restoration of various canals throughout the state, severely limiting the state’s conveyance capacity,” added the senators referring to the canals' ability to deliver water. “Our outdated and inadequate water infrastructure struggles to meet the demands of a population that has doubled over the same time period and Californians simply cannot endure further delays.
“We believe that investing in water infrastructure is the most prudent way to allocate revenue expected to exceed the State Appropriations Limit. We urge you to respect the will of the voters and invest their tax dollars for the expressed reasons they approved.”
The senators stated approval of the funding would ensure an additional 1.5 million acre-feet of water is stored that can be delivered during times of drought.
“With both drought and uncertain economic years ahead, it is crucial we invest in our water infrastructure while we still have the opportunity,” the senators wrote.
The Sites Reservoir north of Sacramento cleared one hurdle recently, bringing it closer to reality when the California Water Commission gave its stamp of approval by voting to advance the project. But numerous more steps are still required before the reservoir becomes a reality.
And the Friant/Kern Canal has pretty much already received a lion's share of the $500 million need for its repairs and those repairs are set to begin on a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
Earlier this year the Friant Water Authority board, which oversees the canal, approved a funding package for the canal's repairs. The authority has received about $248 million from the federal government for the repairs.
The authority also came to a settlement with the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency in which the agency will pay at least $125 million to account for overpumping of groundwater that has caused damage to the canal.
And Newsom has provided $100 million in this year's budget for the repairs to the state's three main water sources, $39.2 million for the Friant-Kern, $37 million for the aqueduct and $24 million for the Delta-Mendota. The State Department of Water Resources has allocated that money.
And another $100 million for the three water sources' repairs should be included in next year's budget.