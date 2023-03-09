While the goal is to continue to think big when it comes to providing public transportation in Tulare County, the main priority is to make sure the agency that oversees the county's public transportation becomes financially stable.
That was the report presented by Tulare County Regional Transit Agency director Richard Tree at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. Tree formerly served as the City of Porterville's transportation director and took on the same role as the TCRTA director when the agency to provide public transportation throughout the county on a regional level.
The cities of Porterville, Lindsay, Exeter, Farmersville, Dinuba, Tulare and Woodlake and the county of Tulare joined the TCRTA which now provides transportation for those cities and unincorporated communities and rural areas in the county. TCRTA will also begin providing public transportation for the Tule River Tribe this year which Tree talked about at Tuesday's meeting. The only city in the county that didn't join the TCRTA is the city of Visalia.
But TCRTA has been dealing with cash flow issues ever since the agency began as its an agency that depends on being reimbursed with state and federal funds. “The agency did not start with initial funding,” Tree said.
As a result last fall cities in the agency and the county of Tulare provided loans to TCRTA so it could continue to provide public transportation.
Tree said while the agency does have big plans, “financial stability is most important for the agency.”
He said the agency is still being impacted by the decline of the use of public transportation as a result of the COVID pandemic. “We continue to work ourselves out of a bit of a hole,” Tree said.
He added the obvious goal is to provide a “regional transportation system that is sustainable” for the county.
When it comes to capital projects, including vehicles, outside of operating costs, the city of Porterville is actually “in an amazing position,” Tree said.
The city is set to receive $4.2 million in federal funding in 2023, which will solely go to Porterville, and has $9 million in federal funding in reserve designated for capital projects, Tree said.
“I commend the city of Porterville for being big thinkers in regards to public transportation,” Tree said.
He said federal funding is coming that will help TCRTA meet its goal of being financially stable. “There is help on the way,” he said.
Tree also covered projects TCRTA hopes to implement — many of which were pioneered and already in use in Porterville, he said. “We have the big plans,” Tree said.
Tree did note TCRTA has an advantage of applying for state and federal funds on a regional level. A $35 million grant was recently provided for the Cross Valley Corridor which will provide busing for the area in preparation of the high speed rail. A transit center will be built in Lindsay as part of the grant. Tree said the grant wouldn't have been possible if an application wasn't made regionally.
The Tule River Tribe has also joined TCRTA which will lead to public transportation, the restoration of route 9 to the Tule River Indian Reservation. That will provide much needed public transportation for Tule River Tribal members to and from the reservation, Tree said.
PPD GRANT
The Porterville Police Department has been awarded a $46,000 state grant to improve Officer wellness and expand available mental health resources.
As part of the 2022 State Budget, the Board of State and Community Corrections Officer Wellness and Mental Health Grant Program was established, providing $50 million in funds for city and county law enforcement agencies. Each eligible law enforcement agency was allocated funds based on the number of peace officers in their respective departments. The council accepted the grant at its meeting on Tuesday,
The Officer Wellness and Mental Health Grant was established to address every day exposures to incidents which can lead to mental exhaustion, burnout, and poor mental health. The funds from the grant can be used for many purposes, including: establishing or expanding Officer wellness units, establishing or expanding peer support units, mental health services by a health professional or counselor, expanding multi-agency mutual aid programs, and any other programs/services that are evidence-based to have a successful track record of enhancing Officer wellness. The goal is to make sure Officers have overall improved mental health from recruitment to retirement.
The city stated PPD has resources available to address Officer wellness and mental health and continues to evaluate how it can expand those services. One of the current services offered is the Cordico Shield app, which provides 24/7/365 services customized specifically for the Department. T
There's also a Department peer support unit to support Officers comprised of a Lieutenant, two Sergeants, a Dispatcher, a Chaplain, and other Officers who are available for assistance and support as needed.
With the state grant, PPD will seek to add formal peer support training, new equipment for the Department’s gym to encourage physical fitness. PPD is also looking at the possibility of having a first responder therapy dog for emotional support.
“Improved mental health will not only benefit Officers, but will have a positive impact on the community as the return on investment will result in the community’s health and safety being better served,” the city stated.