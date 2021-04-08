A report offering findings on why the February 18, 2020 fire destroyed the Porterville Public Library will be released Friday.
The report will also cover response the Porterville Fire Department's response to the fire. The Serious Accident Review Team, SART, conducted a review of the fire and will present its findings in a report on Friday.
The report took more than nine months and more than 1,000 hours of personnel time to complete. The review included interviews, review of dispatch videos, helmet camera footage, body camera footage, review of policies and procedures and a review of laws, mandates, industry standards and best practices. Regular meetings were held to compile the data that's included in the report.
Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Porterville Firefighter Patrick Jones were killed as a result of the fire. Two teenage boys have been accused of setting the fire and been charged with murder.
The hearing for the teens is scheduled to continue at 1:30 p.m. April 26 in Tulare County Superior Court Department C in which pre-trial is scheduled to be held. Motions are scheduled to be presented at 10 a.m. August 4 in Department C
The jurisdictional hearing, which is the trial portion of the hearing, is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. August 9 in Department C.
The report will be available at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/Fire/ at noon Friday. The Porterville Recorder will publish the findings of the report in Saturday's edition of The Recorder.