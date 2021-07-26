CAL FIRE and Tulare County firefighters were responding to a report of a wildfire in the Balch Park area shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. It was reported the fire had reached 100 acres.
Report of fire in Balch Park area
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
