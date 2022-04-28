With inflation at its highest level in decades, California had been possibly looking at its greatest tax revolt since the infamous Proposition 13 that limited increases on property taxes passed in 1978.
But as of now that tax revolt still has a long way to go. Once again the effort by Republican State Legislators to suspend the state's gas tax is virtually assured of failing this year.
But on another front there's a major initiative now going through the State Legislative process that would effectively take away the State Legislature's ability to raise taxes and would also significantly reduce the ability of cities, counties and school districts to raise taxes.
Because of that, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors while saying the measure is well intentioned, is considering a letter opposing the measure. While the issue is moot now, the board did approve a letter in support of suspending the gas tax. The board took action on both letters as part of its consent calendar during last week's meeting.
The state's gas tax of 51.1 cents per gallon is the highest in the nation. Along with federal gas taxes, those in California pay nearly 80 cents more a gallon at the pump in taxes, which is also the highest in the nation.
Both Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, released statements on Tuesday criticizing Newsom and Democrats for their lack of action on the gas tax.
“Legislative Democrats just ran out the clock on suspending the gas tax,” Wilk said. “Actions speak louder than words, and they did nothing. Republicans have been calling for a one-year suspension of the 51.1-cent tax per gallon tax for over a year — a simple solution that would have provided immediate financial relief for California’s drivers. Sadly, it is business as usual in Sacramento, and consumers are again at the short end of the stick.”
Democrats tried to use the strategy of effectively transferring the cost of the gas tax from the state's residents to oil companies. Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley's bill to suspend the gas tax was amended to become a corporate windfall tax for gas refineries and that move received much criticism.
His bill that would have paused the gas tax for a year was shot down on a party line vote on Monday. And since there's a legislative deadline of May 1, the effort to suspend the gas tax is effectively dead.
Democrats have received much criticism for their inaction on the gas tax, with even the Republican National Committee jumping in to criticize the lack of action.
The gas tax is a major source of funding for road repairs for cities and counties. Tulare County receives $50-$60 million a year in state funding for road repairs, with the bulk of that funding coming from the gas tax.
“That's the kicker,” said Tulare County Supervisor when commenting on the tradeoff of providing relief at the pump for the state's residents and funding for roads.
But Republicans say with a $65 billion surplus in the state budget, the state can make up for the $4 billion the gas tax brings in for road repairs and transportation projects. Drivers who have a 14-gallon tank would save $7.14 with every fill-up if the gas tax was paused.
And the county board took the same position when it came to savings from the gas tax for its residents as opposed to funding for roads. In its letter in support of suspending the gas tax, the board stated the county's residents who are struggling would economically benefit from a suspension of the gas tax.
All five board members, Eddie Valero, Townsen, Pete Vander Poel, Amy Shuklian and Larry Micari signed the letter.
And Townsend said he and others are working on reforms to SB1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act, that went into effect in 2017 that determines how road repairs are funded. Part of the calculation of how road repairs are funded comes from DMV fees, but Townsend said also basing that calculation on mileage would be extremely helpful to rural counties like Tulare County, saying if that change was made, “That would be a significant increase to counties.”
There's still hope the state's residents will at least receive a little help at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed the annual increase in the gas tax based on inflation be suspended and based on inflation this year that could prevent an increase of significantly more than a few cents as has been in the past.
State Senator Shannon Grove has has proposed SB 1156 which would repeal the annual inflation increase on the gas tax, leaving it at 51.1 cents. Townsend and Micari signed a letter in support of Grove's legislation. Since the board didn't meet on Tuesday there wasn't enough time for all of the board members to sign the letter in time for the May 1 legislative deadline.
TAXPAYER PROTECTION AND GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY ACT
The Political Action Committee Reform California has proposed the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act, which would be an amendment to the state's constitution. The act is going through the legislative process and could end up on the November ballot.
The act would require state legislation imposing any new tax or tax increase as new taxes or tax increases would have to be approved by a majority of the state's voters. But the act would also significantly reduce the ability of cities, counties and school districts to impose taxes.
The act would reinstate the two-thirds approval requirement for any new or higher special taxes cities, counties and school districts propose in local elections. One justification for the two-thirds vote is those who don't own property and don't have to pay the increased tax can vote to enact a tax increase on property owners when it's a simple majority vote. The act also calls for more transparency when it comes to what the tax will be used for, how much it will be and how long it will be in effect when placed on the ballot.
Many in public safety are against the proposal, fearing it would impact cities and counties ability to fund public safety. The county board is considering a letter against the proposal.
“Without question, Californians are struggling to keep pace with the cost-of-living in this state,” the letter states. “Over-taxation, record high inflation, and the undermining of local control by the state have caused an exodus from California for the first time in its 171-year history.
“Though well intentioned, the TPGA may have the unintended consequence of creating additional difficulties for residents of Tulare County. By redefining what constitutes a tax and eliminating administrative authority to adjust fees, Tulare and other counties may be forced to backfill losses in fee revenue with general fund revenue.”
The letter effectively stated the act could force the county to shift revenue away from its general fund which would hurt its ability to fund public safety, public works and health and human services “to our community members, 23.8 percent of whom are at or below the federal poverty level and to whom these services are critical.”
The letter also stated counties are already under strict regulations when it comes to taxes they assess, adding “by further limiting local control,” the act would hurt counties ability to fund “the state's ever increasing unfunded mandates.”
The letter, though, did imply it supported the act's effort to limit the state's ability to raise taxes, stating the act “should be narrowed to address over-taxation by the state without stripping counties” of the flexibility they need to meet their financial obligations.