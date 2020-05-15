The meeting for the Lindsay City Council was quite concise on Tuesday evening, with their regularly scheduled meeting lasting just under half an hour.
There were not many items up for discussion by the Council, however, according to the city manager’s report, while the County works out how to slowly reopen businesses it is not recommended that Lindsay lift any of their current closures anytime soon. Joe Tanner, Lindsay’s city manager, reported to the Council that the County is currently working on Stage 2 of the reopening process, but that it will take some time to put a fully comprehensible plan together. The plan is contingent upon the number of new cases the county will have in the upcoming days and weeks. Tanner explicitly stated that he does not recommend the city take any action on reopening in the near future, despite other cities in California loosening their restrictions.
Tanner also reported that the state has lost $41 billion in revenue since the stay-at-home order was issued, creating a $54 billion deficit. Tanner stated that this is the highest deficit the state has ever seen, and that services funded by the state will dramatically be effected.
Tanner ended his report to the Council by announcing that a business survey has gone out to the businesses in Lindsay, and that he anticipates a discussion regarding the results of the survey will be on the agenda for the next meeting. He also stated that the city, in partnership with Fresno State, will offer a free business workshop on June 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tanner wrapped everything up by reminding the Council that the city’s offices will be closed on Memorial Day.
Council member Laura Cortes gave a short report to her fellow Council members regarding the events and meetings she has recently attended. She began by stating that the Lindsay Unified School District decided that they will not reopen their campuses through the remainder of the school year. Cortes then stated that she attended the FoodLink event at Kennedy Elementary School, and that by noon people were already lined up waiting to receive food. She also shared that there are programs available for families who need extra financial support for their children. Cortes explained that families could potentially receive up to $365 per child through PEBT. She also stated that assistance is available for self-employed individuals through CSET, and that anyone interested in the assistance can learn more by dialing 211, visiting the CSET website or by calling the CSET office.
Cortes finished her report by informing the Council about the Wellness Programming Committee Meeting she attended. During the meeting, the committee decided to put a hold on building an events calendar, and instead shifted their focus to how the Wellness Center will operate in the future. Cortes shared that the Wellness Center was on track this year in regards to their budget, but after the stay-at-home order was issued, the Wellness Center has lost roughly $71,000. Members are not canceling their memberships, but since the Wellness Center is cancelled, memberships are being extended. She concluded by stating that the committee has drafted visions, a mission and goals for the Wellness Center, and she will share them with the Council at their next meeting.
Mayor Pamela Kimball reported about the Healthy Kids, Healthy Lindsay Zoom meeting she attended, and stated that the reports during the meeting were encouraging and that the programs offered through Healthy Kids, Healthy Lindsay are working well, even during the pandemic.
Kimball ended her report with an update about the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility project. She stated that the project has been successful, and that three donated meals a week are being delivered to the facility’s staff. She reported that 35 residents have recovered from COVID-19 and that the project will continue into next week.
The Council meeting ended with the Council’s approval of an annual claim to funds for future projects. The City of Lindsay will receive roughly $152,000 for different projects that are to be determined by Michael Camarena, Director of City Services and Planning. The Council also approved the sale of beer and wine at the newly opened Dollar General.
The next meeting of the Lindsay City Council is set for May 26, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live and will be made available for the public to view.