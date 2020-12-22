Survivors of the recent wildfires receiving rental assistance for temporary housing through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program can let FEMA know if they have a continuing need.
Rental assistance is for paying rent, including a security deposit, at a place other than the damaged home. To continue to receive rental assistance, survivors must prove an ongoing need which may be suitable housing isn't available, or a permanent housing plan hasn't been completed.
Survivors may qualify for continued assistance if they: Demonstrate a disaster-related financial need; and Show they're developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or demonstrate progress toward one.
A contractor’s estimate of repairs can point to progress. A permanent housing plan is one that would put someone back into permanent housing within a reasonable time frame. Survivors must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing to remain eligible for Continued Rental Assistance.
Those who have registered for disaster relief may still apply for rental assistance. This is the process: Contact FEMA; Prove previous assistance on rent has been spent. Provide the status of a housing plan.
Extensions on rental assistance may be granted for 3-month periods, up to a maximum of 18 months from the date of the presidential declaration, August 22. The application must be accompanied by these supporting documents: Pre-disaster and current household income status; Copies of pre-disaster lease, utility bills, renter’s insurance information; Copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by tenants and the landlord; Rental receipts, canceled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay for housing expenses.
Submit documents by creating an account at DisasterAssistance.gov or by uploading via the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet. For homeowners if the FEMA Verified Loss exceeds the amount of initial Rental Assistance awarded, the application to request Continued Temporary Rental Assistance will be mailed to those homeowners after receive the initial rental assistance award.
Those who have verified their loss doesn't exceed the initial rental award, they must call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 ( TTY: 800-462-7585) and ask for an application for Continued Temporary Rental Assistance. Renters will need to call the Helpline to ask for an application for Continued Temporary Rental Assistance. Request will be evaluated to determine eligibility for the extension, but there's no guarantee of rental assistance past the first two months.
For the latest information on wildfire recovery, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4558 and follow the FEMA Region 9 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion9.
For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit SBA at SBA.gov/disaster