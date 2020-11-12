Those affected by wildfires are eligible for an extension of rental assistance but must request it.
Many individuals who had to move after their homes were damaged or lost due to August/September wildfires in 13 counties have been receiving help from FEMA paying rent on temporary alternative housing. The counties are Butte, Lake, Lassen, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Trinity, Tulare and Yolo.
Two weeks after a household initially receives rental assistance, FEMA mails them a letter or an application for an extension.
Anyone currently receiving temporary housing assistance who hasn't received a letter or an application and needs to continue that support may request an application for continuation by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to that service when they register.To be eligible for an extension of temporary housing assistance, applicants must demonstrate they need it by submitting documentation to FEMA that includes:
A completed FEMA application for continuing rental assistance; A copy of the applicant’s lease; Receipts showing rental aid already received was properly used to pay for disaster housing; and a Report of the household's income; Report of the household's financial obligations. FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible for an extension. There's no guarantee of rental assistance beyond the first two months.
FEMA rental assistance may be used for a house, apartment, hotel, motel, manufactured home, recreational vehicle (RV), houseboat or other kind of living space that's available for rent. Rental assistance extensions must be applied for every three months with the total period of assistance for eligible survivors not to exceed 18 months from August 22,.
Those who have questions about the process or the required documents, may call the FEMA helpline.
FEMA cannot provide rental assistance unless applicants keep their addresses and telephone numbers up to date so they can be contacted. If contact information changes, update it online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline.
November 21 is the deadline for residents of the 13 counties included in the August 22 disaster declaration to register for FEMA assistance. For the latest information on wildfire recovery, visithttps://www.fema.gov/disaster/4558 and follow the FEMA Region 9 Twitteraccount at https://twitter.com/femaregion9.