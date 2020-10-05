For more than a decade, the Porterville Relay For Life has hosted their annual event in-person. This year however, the pandemic caused them to have to shift their engagement tactics and host a virtual relay, which they hosted via Facebook on Saturday morning. On Friday evening however, a select few volunteers from the Relay For Life hosted a drive-thru dinner pick-up for cancer survivors.
“What we’re going to do from 5 to 7, is we’re going to be having Survivors drive through,” said Kim Wallace, a Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society. “We’re going to give them some goodie bags with trinets we’ve been able to collect and show appreciation for them which is the biggest thing. We also have dinner for them, so guess what, they don’t have to cook tonight. We still wanted to spoil and honor our Survivors, and still have a safe aspect because they are a majority that is at risk and we don’t want to put them at risk at all.”
The drive-thru dinner, which was located at the Elks Lodge on Main Street, offered two dinner choices; a spaghetti plate or a pulled pork plate. The dinner was free to cancer survivors, but also was open to the public who could pick up a plate of food for a small donation fee.
On Friday evening, Wallace also had tickets for sale that could be put towards a few giveaway prizes. The prizes were on display at the drive-thru dinner.
Erwin Samson, a photographer with Vanilla Smiles, was also present at the dinner, and had a booth set up with information about their Survivor photoshoots, which are offered free of charge to those who have survived cancer. For more information about the Cancer Survivor photoshoots, please call 559-853-1953.
When asked how the relay was going to work this year, Wallace explained that it was to be held totally online, and that the relay was pre-recorded over Zoom and then the recording was broadcasted live. The event, which usually would last anywhere between 12 and 15 hours, was cut down to an hour and a half this year.
“It will go for about an hour and a half; our virtual celebration,” said Wallace. “We decided to implement everything that we normally do at Relay into our virtual celebration and really implement everything we’ve done throughout the years, and bring it into one. That’s really what we had to do this year. We’ve had to pivot from being in person to seeing how we could do it virtually.
“For this year, we just need to still keep people engaged, keep the community going, and let them know that we are here. Cancer hasn’t stopped, we won’t either. We’re just going to keep on going until we can’t.”
When asked if the participation in the relay was affected any by having to switch the event into a virtual one, Wallace did admit that the participation this year was negatively affected.
“Unfortunately that is a true fact, the participation has changed and I think it’s because of the change itself,” said Wallace. “We’re having to pivot into a social media and tech savvy technology and some are comfortable with it and some are not.”
But Wallace remains hopeful that next year’s Relay For Life will be bigger and better than this year's event.
“We are in the plans for in-person next year, but we also have to be mindful that if we can’t do it in person, then we already have a really good base on how to do the virtual element, and we will expand from that,” said Wallace. “We will always try to make the event bigger. Cancer is still here, so we haven’t stopped. Whether it may be the end of an event, we haven’t stopped. We’ll go all the way until next year, and start again on New Years Day. We are not going to stop, we can’t.”
To stay up to date with the Porterville Relay For Life, follow them on Facebook or visit relayforlife.com/portervillecalifornia.