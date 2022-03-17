Porterville Police stated on Wednesday it has arrested a registered sex offender.
Jeremiah Reyes, 38 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Tuesday at about 11:20 a.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of South “B” Street for a report of a male subject harassing a 10-year-old victim.
Upon arrival, Officers learned a male subject had approached the backyard of a residence through an alley and yelled sexually explicit profanities at the victim, who was playing on a swing set. When the victim called for her parents, the male ran from the scene. The victim’s father followed the suspect and directed Officers to his location at Main Street and Vine Avenue where the suspect was detained.
Officers identified the suspect as Reyes. A records check revealed Reyes was a registered sex offender and wasn’t in compliance with the terms of his registration. The victim was brought to the scene and positively identified Reyes as the suspect.
Officers arrested Reyes for Annoying or Molesting a Child and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Reyes was booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he’s being held in lieu of $70,000 bail.