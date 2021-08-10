A meeting proposing Tulare County’s redistricted boundary areas will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana Community Center, 466 E. Putnam Ave. The meeting will be in English and translated in Spanish.
The Tulare County redistricting process began once the 2020 census was completed.
On May 12, 2020, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the Advisory Redistricting Commission to recommend boundary changes to the Board.
It's something that's done every 10 years. Tulare County’s five Supervisorial Districts use the new census data to redraw district lines to reflect how the local population has changed. The district lines are drawn so they're substantially equal in population.
“Redistricting is the way we change the districts that determine who represents us,” said Virginia Gurrola, who's a lead in getting the word out about informational meetings. “It provides an opportunity to redraw political lines so that each district is equal in population size based on the decennial census data.”
The process affects districts at all levels of government, local school boards, city council, state legislature — and the United States House of Representatives, she said. And the distribution of federal funds are also allocated based on the census data.
The process hasn't been taken lightly.
The application period for Commissioners for the Advisory Redistricting Commission was held from January through April, with each Supervisor selecting one Commissioner from qualified applicants within their district at the May 11 Board of Supervisors meeting. A second Commissioner from each district was then selected by lottery before an 11th Commissioner was selected at-large also by lottery from the remaining qualified applicants from all districts.
In May, the redistricting committee had its first meeting, Gurrola said.
“In summary, it involves looking at boundaries and having hearings within the communities,” Gurrola said.
Currently there's a draft of the redistricted area but the final copy is due on August 23.
Area residents have an opportunity to attend Thursday’s informational meeting, however, due to restrictions only 100 people will be allowed at the meeting.
The proposed District 5 map will be available and presented, said Lali Moheno, Project Coordinator for Outreach and Engagement of the Tulare County Redistricting Project.
“This is an opportunity for the residents to provide input on the proposed redistricting map for Supervisorial District 5,” Gurrola said.
The actual United States Census data to be used is expected to be released around September 30. For Tulare County, the redistricting process must be completed by December 15.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the informational and listening session. Communities of interest, organizations, businesses, and interested individuals are welcomed to attend. County staff will present software that will allow the community to submit their own maps to be considered. Public comments will also be accepted.
There will be two opportunities to comment during Oral Communication, said Moheno.
To listen to the live audio stream, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/redistricting/index.cfm/commission-meetings/
To livestream on YouTube, visit: https:/www.youtube.com/channel/UCtio73xNL9t2b8Aq-R84abg
Or by Zoom with webinar ID 996 2446 8577 and using passcode 589218.
For more information, contact Moheno at lmoheno@sbcglobal.net.