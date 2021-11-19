The map that will determine Tulare County's five supervisorial districts that was approved by the county board of supervisors is in the final stretch of being adopted.
What District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend referred to as the “Community Coalition Map” was the one that was eventually chosen by the board. The final map is a version of a map designed by Jose Verduzco, who represented District 4 on the Tulare County Redistricting Commission. The commission made recommendations to the board as far as a map to be adopted with the board making the final decision.
Townsend referred to the map as really a combination of the final three maps the board considered, with the others being a version of a map drawn by Korey Wells of Springville and a version of a map drawn by Steve Kindschuh of Visalia.
The commission and board considered 52 maps before deciding on the map to be used. The board selected the revised Verduzco map at its November 9 meeting.
“I’m proud of the way the County of Tulare, the Advisory Commission, and our community participated in this high-level and community-driven process,” stated Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy Shuklian. “The process was fair, equitable, and organized, and we believe this led to the successful outcomes in redrawing the district lines in a way that accurately reflects our communities.”
The board appointed the commission consisting of 11 members — two from each district — and a member representing the county as a whole. The commission began meeting regularly in May.
The commission held two meetings in each district and several other meetings in Visalia. Public testimony was received at the meeting as well.
“The Commission has been commended for its high level of engagement throughout the County,” county officials stated.
The commission eventally recommended four maps to the board. Original versions of the Verduzco, Kindschuh and Wells maps and the equitable coalition map.
The equitable coalition map was the most controversial as it sought as those who developed the map stated it created more fair representation for unincorporated communities, but to do this it moved Terra Bella and Ducor out of District 5 and split Tulare into two districts.
The board eventually eliminated that map for consideration. While Shuklian said the Verduzco map that was approved did address the concerns of those who developed the equitable coalition map, those who developed the map stated the voices in support of the map were “discounted,” including Porterville community leader Virginia Gurrola.
The Verduzco map separates the northern and southern foothill-mountain communities into Districts 4 and 5. The core economic areas of Visalia are also all in District 3, although because of its size Visalia had to be divided into more than one district.
The map also created three districts with what is known as H-CVAP majorities of at least 55 percent in an effort to fairly represent the majority Hispanic population.
The map meets the eight legal criteria when it comes to redistrict:
1. The deviation of population of the five districts is no more than six percent, which is well below the allowable 10 percent.
2. In three districts the Hispanic citizen voting age population is at least 55 percent.
3. All five districts are geographically contiguous.
4. It's stated the districts maintain community integrity as Terra Bella and Ducor remain with Porterville in District 5. All of Porterville also remains in District 5. And all of the Tule River Tribal lands remain in District 5, including the new site for Eagle Mountain Casino. Woodlake, Badger and Three Rivers remain in District 4.
5. The boundaries respect the integrity of census-designated places.
6. All districts are drawn using identifiable boundaries.
7. The districts are as geographically compact as possible.
8. The districts don't appear to favor a political party.
The board introduced an ordinance to adopt the revised Verduzco map on Tuesday. Once approved on December 7, the map will go into effect 30 days after its adoption. Information regarding the final map can be found at:https://tularecounty.ca.gov/redistricting/index.cfm/maps/2021-final-map-draft-for-publication/.
The map will be in effect for the June, 2022 primary election when Districts 4 and 5 will be up for election. Townsend is running for reelection in District 5. Eddie Valero represents District 4.
For more information, visit www.tularecounty.ca.gov/redistricting.