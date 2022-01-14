Dr. Bindusagar Reddy has been selected as the chairman of the Sierra View Health Care District Board which oversees Sierra View Medical Center, the hospital announced on Friday.
Reddy represents District I. Liberty Lomeli, who represents District IV, was selected as vice chair while Kent Sorrells, who represents District V, was selected as secretary. Also serving on the board are Dr. Ashok Behl, who represents District III and Dr. Gaurang Pandya, who represents District II.
“With keeping a common mission and vision of promoting health and ensuring access to high quality healthcare services, I look forward to a second year with this board,” said Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner. “They will help guide us into a future that continues to strengthen our efforts in providing a strong healthcare facility for our community.”
In 2018, the Sierra View District was divided into districts. District V is the largest by geographical area and represents rural areas east of Porterville. District III covers central and east Porterville, District I covers northwest Porterville and rural areas, District II covers central Porterville and District IV covers southwest Porterville and rural areas.
The selection of the board's officers for 2022 was done at the board's last meeting in 2021 which was held in December. More information on the board is available at sierra-view.com/about-us/board-of-directors.