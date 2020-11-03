A major reason why Dr. Bindusagar Reddy ran for the Sierra View District Board which governs Sierra View Medical Center is he thought it was improper for a husband and wife to serve on the same board in different districts.
Reddy has accomplished his mission. With 16 of the 17 precincts reporting and 94 percent of the vote in, Reddy was on his way to a convincing win over Jyotsana Ela Pandya to represent the Sierra View Board in district 1. Reddy had received 1,391 votes (61.30 percent) to Pandya's 672 votes (29.62 percent.
Kiran Sandhu, who was officially on the ballot but stated she wouldn't be able to serve on the board and threw her support behind Reddy, had received 206 votes (9 percent).
Pandya is the wife of current Sierra View board member Dr. Gaurang Pandya. The election code requires board members to live in the district they represent and Ela Pandya said she was doing so, but that's academic now.
Reddy will replace Dan Smith, who chose not to run for reelection.
Dr. Pandya looked to be on his way to continuing to serve on the board, although only one of the five precincts, 20 percent of the vote, had been counted in his district, district 2, as of press time. Pandya had 1,301 votes (75 percent) while his challenger Dr. Kuldeep Jagpal had 435 votes (24.93 percent).
The other race for the Sierra View board was too close to call.
Sierra View board chairman Dr. Rakesh Jindal was in a tight race with challengers Liberty Lomeli, a medical director, and Victoria Porter, a medical office manager in district 4.
It appeared to be a two-person race between Jindal and Lomeli but Porter was also not far behind. With 16 of 20 precincts reporting, 80 percent of the vote, Lomeli had a 32 vote lead over Jindal. Lomeli had received 866 votes (35.58 percent), Jindal had received 834 votes (34.26 percent) and Victoria Porter had received 734 votes (30.16 percent).
In the Porterville City Council race, it also looked like Mayor Martha Flores was on her way to returning to the council. With four of the seven precincts in, which represented 57 percent of the vote, In district 3, Flores had a sizable lead over challenger Michael A. Smith. Flores had received 690 votes (60.37 percent) to Smith's 453 votes (39.63 percent).
In district 5 with three of the six precincts reporting, which represented 50 percent of the vote, the Porterville City Council race was still up for grabs. The race was a two-person race between Kellie Carrillo, a community services administrator, and Jerry Hall, a retired law enforcement officer.
Carrillo had received 490 votes (49 percent) while Hall had received 439 votes (44 percent). The third candidate in the race, Josh Sulier, had received 68 votes (7 percent).
The race has come down to Carrillo and Hall to replace Virginia Gurrola, who didn't seek reelection.