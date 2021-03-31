It was a celebration more than a year in the making.
Students received the red carpet treatment while Summit Charter High School staff member Chad Moody served as the DJ. Summit vice principal Casey Rangel summed it up best when describing what it was like for students to be able to return to the campus. “It was a fabulous day,” she said.
“Does it feel good to be back?” asked Rangel to a group of students, who acknowledged it was, as they were heading to their next class.
Seventh through 12th graders in the Burton School District returned to the classroom for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday. The seventh through 12th graders were able to return at Burton Middle School, Summit Charter Intermediate Academy and Summit Charter High School.
Summit Charter High School got off to a good start on Tuesday as 225 students, just more than half of the school's enrollment, were back in school.
“I think it's a great start,” Summit principal Martin Medina said. “I think we were just happy to get students back on campus. I think it was a great start for them.”
About what it was like to finally have the students back, Medina added, “We've been doing this for a year,” referring to distance learning. “It was an amazing feeling.”
And Medina said the staff were obviously happy to see their students again. “The staff, they were just welcoming them with open arms,” he said.
That welcome included every student receiving the chance to walk across the red carpet as they entered campus with the staff cheering for them. Every student also received a face mask with the initials SC.
Burton District Communications and Community Engagement Officer Irene Ortega talked about what it took for the district to be able to welcome students back to their campuses again. “It was truly a team effort,” she said.
“Our maintenance staff worked tirelessly,” said Ortega about how the maintenance staff prepared the campuses to be ready for students and staff to return.
That included placing air purifiers in places such as classrooms and offices. “Where ever you're going to have staff and students, there's an air purifier,” Medina said.
Numerous other precautions have been taken to make sure the campuses are as safe as possible. At Summit, there are staircases that can only be used for going up while the other staircases can only be used for going down.
Students also have their temperatures checked when they come on campus. Every morning at 7:45 a.m., families receive a message, so they can use an app to inform the district of any health issues their children may be having it needs to know about.
Various cleaning measures have been taken in each classroom such as having hand sanitizer and disinfectant and at Summit Charter High there were various cleaning stations throughout the campus.
The Centers for Disease Control has called for three feet of distance between students in the classroom. Medina said based on the number of students returning Summit has decided to place students four to five feet apart in the classroom.
No lunch will be served on campus as students will continue to participate in a food to go program. But at Summit breakfast bars were being provided for all the students.
For 7th through 12th graders the district is using a hybrid schedule in which students have returned to campus receive in-person learning in the mornings. Students who are continuing with just distance learning receive their online instruction in the afternoons.
Students who came to campus for in-person learning in the morning can also participate in distance learning in the afternoons if they need to review what they covered during the morning. Students who are receiving in in-person learning but were unable to come to school in the morning can also cover what they missed during afternoon online sessions.
Seventh through 12th graders will receive in-person learning four days a week in the Burton district with Wednesdays continuing to be sort of a catch all distance learning day for such areas as tutoring and staff development.
K-6 graders at the district's elementary schools are receiving in-person instruction four days a week in which one group of students attends school in the mornings and the other group of students attends school in the afternoons.
Ortega said this schedule at the elementary schools has allowed the district to bring more students back to campus.
Medina also stressed his school continues to be committed to providing for the educational needs of students who are participating in just distance learning.