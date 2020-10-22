On Wednesday morning, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency released their regular update for COVID-19 cases in Tulare County. Since March 11, there have been a total of 17,365 cases in Tulare County. The total number of active cases in the county currently sits at 539 cases.
The total number of people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 to 16,544.
The agency reported the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County is now at 282.
Since March 11, there have been 2,843 cases in the Porterville area, 175 cases in Terra Bella, 250 cases in Strathmore, 687 cases in Lindsay, 49 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 140 cases in Richgrove, 311 cases in Pixley, 100 cases in Tipton, 28 cases in Alpaugh, 705 cases in Earlimart, 2,784 cases in Tulare, 1,881 cases in Dinuba, 516 cases in Farmersville, 350 cases in Exeter, 305 cases in Woodlake, 370 cases in Cutler, 635 cases in Orosi, 45 cases in Goshen, 85 cases in Traver, 13 cases in the Reedley area, five cases in Corcoran and four cases in Orange Cove.
In Visalia there have been 2,128 cases in one region, 1,193 cases in another region and 1,435 cases in a third region.
There have been 68 cases reported as travel-related, 5,835 cases due to personto-person contact and 11,462 cases are under investigation.
There have been 2,458 cases ages 0-17, 2,785 cases ages 18-25, 4,999 cases ages 26-50, 5,397 cases ages 41-64 and 1,745 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 9,978 cases who have been Hispanic, 1,678 have been Caucasian, 319 have been Asian, 79 have been African American, 56 have been Native American, 337 have been multi-race and 4,918 are unknown.
There are 387 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.