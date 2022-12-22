The time-consuming task of conducting a recount in the State Senate District 16 contest is now ongoing in three of the four counties in the district.
But it will be a while before the final results of the recount are announced, likely well after the first of the year. And one county hasn't even begun its recount, yet.
Democrat Melissa Hurtado has taken her place as the State Senator representing District 16 as she was sworn into the position on Saturday, December 10 after holding a razor thin edge in the November 8 election. But Republican David Shepard, a Porterville farmer, requested a recount.
Tulare, Fresno and Kern Counties all began the process of doing the recount this week. But Kings County won't begin its process of doing a recount until Tuesday, December 27.
And the Kings County Elections Office has posted on its website the recount will be conducted December 27-29 and then will resume January 3.
And actually Tulare County hasn't even begun the actual recounting of the ballots yet. The Tulare County Elections Division began the recount process on Monday.
Tulare County Registrar Michelle Baldwin said on Thursday morning her office was still currently collecting “undervotes,” in which incomplete ballots are examined and determined if they need to be counted. Baldwin said undervoted ballots are being requested for specific precincts as requested by the Shepard campaign.
Baldwin said she hoped her office would have all the undervoted ballots collected by noon Thursday. She said her office has been working on collecting the undervoted ballots since Wednesday. “This is very time consuming,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said when the actual recount begins results will be posted in the office of the elections official for the public to see daily. She said representatives from Hurtado's and Shepard's campaigns have been observing the process.
Shepard's campaign must pay for the recount. Baldwin stated her office is being paid, $3,500 daily.
The Fresno County elections office began its recount process on Tuesday and estimated the process of just sorting through the ballots alone could take 3-4 days. Only a small portion of Fresno County is reprsented in District 16 so the office needs to sort through 221,419 ballots for the 4,909 ballots cast in the 16th district.
The Kern County Elections Division began its recount process on Wednesday. The office told the Bakersfield Californian it was hoping to finish sorting the ballots on Wednesday, but now has set aside Thursday and possibly Friday if needed to finish the sorting. The office told the Californian it hoped to have the recount done “before the onset of the holidays.”
Kern County's cost for the recount process was $6,226 and Shepard's campaign submitted a payment for that total. The Kern County Elections office stated it expected to receive payments from the Shepard campaign on a daily basis.
Hurtado's lead also “grew” by two votes after the final results certified by the four counties had Hurtado winning by 20 votes. But after Kern County's results were certified, that county's election division found an addition 10 mail-in ballots and petitioned to have them counted.
Among the 10 ballots, the officer reported Hurtado received 3 votes and Shepard received 1, bumping Hurtado's lead up to 22 votes, with Hurtado receiving 68,461 votes and Shepard receiving 68,439 votes.
It's not unprecedented in the state for someone to be removed from office due to a recount. In 1980 Republican Adrian Fondse was declared the winner in a State Assembly race and took office in December. But a recount determed Democrat Patrick Johnston had won and he was sworn in in January, replacing Fondse.
If the recount does change the election outcome, the affected counties must re-certify their results to the California Secretary of State.
Hurtado previously represented Porterville in the 14th district. After redistricting Hurtado chose to run in District 16, which now includes Porterville.