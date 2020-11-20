The Porterville Recorder's Angel Tree Christmas Tree is up in The Recorder's front office lobby ready for a generous readers to take an Angel — or Angels — to make sure a needy child has a wonderful Christmas this holiday season.
The third annual Porterville Recorder Angel Tree Driver is underway. Each year the program has grown as the program provided for more than 200 children last year. So even during these difficult times, but especially because of these difficult times, the Recorder is hoping to provide for just as many if not more children this year.
The “Angels” have been placed on the tree in the Recorder's lobby. Each “Angel” has the first name of a child in our community whose family could use some much needed assistance during the holidays. Each boy or girl “Angel” will have the age and clothing size of the corresponding child.
Those in the community can come by to pick an Angel — or Angels — from the tree, thus adopting their Angel or Angels. Then pick up some clothing items and maybe even a toy or two for your “Angel,” wrap them up in some Christmas paper or bags and return them to the Recorder office by Monday, December 14. Then Santa will deliver the items to each “Angel” before Christmas Eve.
The Recorder is located at 115 E. Oak and our office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any business or individual that would like to make a donation to the Angel Tree program can call 784-5000.