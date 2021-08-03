A special edition of the Porterville Recorder will be featured on September 11 to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The Recorder is asking anyone in the area to share their stories from that day on September 11, 2001 or to contact the Recorder. We're asking those who are from this area who may have been in the New York City or Washington, D.C., or in the Pittsburgh area to share their stories or contact The Recorder.
Anyone with information they would like to share when it comes to 9/11 are welcome to contact The Recorder or submit any stories, information, photos, etc. to The Recorder. Anyone who would like to submit something to The Recorder or contact The Recorder or have any questions should send whatever they have to Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or call Whisnand, (559) 784-5000. Those who have anything they would like to share with the Recorder can also come by to The Recorder office at 115 E. Oak. The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 27.