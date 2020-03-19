During this time in which we're all dealing with the effects of the coronavirus on our society, The Porterville Recorder has taken down its paywall from its website. We believe people shouldn't be charged for the information on the resources they need provided by the Recorder website. For ongoing updates on everything to do with the coronavirus, visit recorderonline.com.
Recorder takes down its paywall
