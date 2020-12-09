Office basically closed to the public
With the stay-at-home order now in place and with the safety of the pubic and its staff in mind, The Porterville Recorder has closed its office to the public for the time being.
The front door to the office will be locked for the time being. Business the public needs to do with the Recorder should be done over the phone by calling 784-5000. The Recorder’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If those in the public must come by the Recorder they should call ahead to set up a time to do so. Those who have Angel Tree gifts to drop off at the
Recorder office can do so by knocking on the front door. The deadline to drop off Angel Tree gifts is this Friday, December 11.
The Recorder is still seeking those in the public to adopt an Angel or Angels to help out children in need during this Christmas season. Those who want to do so can still adopt an Angel or Angels or make a donation over the phone by calling the Recorder.
Credit card payments will be accepted. Those who choose to do so can have Recorder staff pick up clothing items and toys for their Angels.
Any businesses or individual who would like to make a donation to the Angel Tree program or have a question about the program can call 784-5000. The Recorder is located at 115 E. Oak.