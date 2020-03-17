The Recorder remains committed to the safety of its staff and community during this time of dealing with the coronavirus.
The Recorder is doing everything it can to protect the health of its staff so it can continue to serve the community and keep the community informed about the coronavirus — and about all news.
With that in mind, the Recorder office at 115 E. Oak will continue to be open during its normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
But the Recorder is encouraging those who have any business with the Recorder to do it by other means if it’s not necessary to come into the office. Those who have business with the Recorder can call 784-5000.
Those who have any business with the Recorder concerning circulation, advertising or classified advertising are encouraged to call that number. Those who need to make payments to the Recorder can also go online at recorderonline.com to do so.
Those who would like to submit news and photos to the Recorder are encouraged to continue to do so by contacting Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.