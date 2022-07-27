It’s time once again to nominate your favorite businesses and people for the Porterville Recorder’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards. Nominate all of your favorites at recorderonline.com/readerschoice2022. Nominations are now being accepted and will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. July 31.
At that link you will see local businesses listed under many different categories competing to be in the best in their category. Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:
Automotive, community, entertainment, food and dining, home and garden, health and beauty, pets, people, professional services, retail, real estate and sports and fitness. In each category there are a number of subcategories in which businesses and individuals can be nominated.
Those who would like to nominate a business or an individual in a category not listed should contact Recorder General Manager Josie Chapman, jchapman@portervillerecorder.com.
Right now only nominations are being accepted. Any votes now cast won't count toward the 2022 results. The list of nominees will be finalized on August 1 and after that time no other businesses will be eligible to be added.
Those in the community can begin to vote for their favorites on August 2. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. August 23.
You can vote once per day in each category. Registering under aliases may result in your votes being disqualified.
You will be eligible to vote 24 hours after you cast your previous votes. For clarification of rules and regulations for voters and business and individuals being nominated, contact Chapman.
“Thank you for voting and best of luck to all business in the running to be the Porterville Recorder Readers' Choice Award Winners,” The Recorder stated.