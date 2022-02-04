The Porterville Recorder has announced it will be cutting back its publication of the print edition of its paper from six days to five days a week.
In addition the Recorder will no longer use carriers to provide delivery to homes and businesses. All newspapers delivered to those who subscribe to the print edition will be delivered by mail.
Recorder General Manager Josie Chapman sent out letters to the newspaper's subscribers at the beginning of this week.
The Recorder has been publishing Monday through Saturday and will continue to do so through February. Beginning on March 1, the Recorder will publish print editions Tuesday through Saturday. So the first Monday in which a Recorder won't be published will be Monday, March 7.
Those who subscribe to the print edition of the newspaper will still receive their newspaper on the same day of publication through United States Postal Service mail. And the newspapers will continue to be available every morning Tuesday through Saturday in news racks and various locations throughout the area.
The Recorder decided not to publish on Monday as holidays fall on several Mondays throughout the year in which the mail isn't delivered.
The Recorder's office hours will continue as usual as the Recorder office at 115 E. Oak will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand said despite the reduced size of staff that has happened over the years, the coverage of news in the community and the surrounding area won't change. Recorder staff will continue to provide the same coverage of the news in the community and surrounding area to the best of its ability as it always has.
There will be no cuts to news coverage, Whisnand said. He said Recorder staff will simply continue to place all the news as it has in the past into five print editions as opposed to six.
There will be changes as far as other features of the print condition is concerned and the Recorder will continue to provide updates on those changes. The Buzz will now be featured in the Tuesday edition.
Local sports, comic and puzzles, letters to the editor and Opinion will continue as they have in the past with an expanded comics page to be featured in Friday's edition. News will also continue to be featured at recorderonline.com on a daily basis.
All print subscribers receive full access to recorderonline.com as well as the e-edition. Subscribers can call 559-784-5000, extension 1025 to have an e-edition set up for them, with any questions regarding their website account or subscriptions in general.
Chapman stated the reality of how difficult it is to find carriers was a factor in a decision to switch to delivery by mail. The Recorder now has two carriers who deliver 13, or half of the Recorders 26 delivery routes.
Chapman also stressed if the community wants the newspaper to thrive then it needs to support local business and shop local. If local businesses thrive, then the Recorder thrives, Chapman said.
Chapman also asked for the community's continued support during this transition and also thanked the community for continuing to read The Recorder.
Those who have any questions, concerns or suggestions concerning this transition can call Chapman, 784-5000, extension 1061 or Whisnand, 784-5000, extension 1048.